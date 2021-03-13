KU basketball out with covid 1

News for the kansas jayhawks..and jayhawk nation... as the team was notified that a player tested positive for covid-19 and would have to withdraw from the big 12 tournament..

Ku had just beat oklahoma in the quarterfinal round thursday... and would have been competing tonight against texas in the semifinal round...texas now advances to the big 12 championship..ku will now start to prepare for the ncaa tournament..again tough day for ku and jayhawk fans..

So looking at the big 12 tournament...the championship game..this game will be played tomorrow at the t-mobile center at five o'clock..and that match up will feature texas and oklahoma state... and then looking at