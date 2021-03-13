Watermelon Magic (2014)

Watermelon Magic (2014) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A charming tale of a new-found passion for growing things, Watermelon Magic is a collection of tens of thousands of still images and time-lapse sequences that tells the story of one growing season on a family farm as young Sylvie grows a patch of watermelons to sell at the farmer's market.

We witness the life cycle of plants from seed to flower to fruit and the hard decision for a new gardener to part with her precious harvest.

Director: Richard Hoffmann Writer: Richard Hoffmann Stars: Holly Hoffmann, Sylvie Green Hoffmann, Chris McNichol