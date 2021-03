Friend honors fallen Wynn Security officer, supports ballistic body armor security enhancement

Friends are remembering and honoring a fallen Wynn Security officer by raising money for his burial as well as applauding the decision by the company to enhance security protocols by equipping officers with ballistic body armor.

TONIGHT...A MAJOR CHANGE AT WYNNRESORTS..

AFTER ONE OF THEIRSECURITY OFFICERS IS KILLED INTHE LINE OF DUTY..THANKS FOR JOINING US..I’M TODD QUINONESTRICIA HAS THE NIGHT OFF.FRIENDS OF THE 31 YEAR OLDVICTIM... YOSEPH ALMONTE... AREAPPLAUDING THE MOVE.OFFICERS WILL NOW WEAR"BALLISTIC"... BODY ARMOR..THE DECISION COMING..HOURS AFTER ALMONTE WAS SHOT TODEATH BY ANOTHER WYNNEMPLOYEE..."13 INVESTIGATES"...REPORTER JOE BARTELS JOINS USLIVE NOW WITH THE DETAILS...JOE...YOSEPH ALMONTE WAS WELLKNOWN AT THIS JIU JITSU GYM HEREIN CHINATOWN..AND HIS FRIENDS SAY HE WASWELL LIKED AND HIS DEATH..

ISTRAGIC.A MARINE..A FIGHTER..A HARD WORKER..YOSEPH ALMONTE..

WASPICTURE OFSTRENGTH...DETERMINATION..ANDINSPIRATION TO THOSE WHO KNEWHIM BEST.ASH NAKANO/YOSEPH’S FRIEND" THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS HAVEBEEN DEVASTATING FOR US IT’SBEEN HERE AT OUR GYM EVERYBODYIS FAMILY.

"ASH NAKANO..

KNEW YOSEPH..THROUGH THEIR WORKOUTS AT THISJIU JITSU GYM..HERE HE IS..

ON THE DAY HEEARNED HIS PURPLE BELT...BEAMING WITH PRIDE YETDISCIPLINED."YOSEPH WAS A GREAT PERSON ANDIT SOUNDS CLICÉ WHEN YOU SAYTHE PERSON HAD A BIG HEART ITSOUNDS CLICÉ WHEN YOU SAY HEWAS A NICE GUY BUT IN OUR CASEYOSEPH HE WAS THE NICEST GUY.

"THE GYM..

COMING TOGETHERTO HONOR THEIR FRIEND BYCOLLECTING DONATIONS..ON TUESDAY..

YOSEPH... AWYNN SECURITY OFFICER..WAS CALLED TO CHECK OUT ANEMPLOYEE..

WHO POLICE SAY WAS ANO CALL NO SHOW..

FOR A COUPLEOF DAYS.THAT EMPLOYEE...IDENTIFIEDAS 42 YEAR OLD REGGIE TAGGET..SCANNED HIS PROXY CARD ATTHE WYNN EMPLOYEE PARKINGGARAGE..WHICH ALERTED SECURITY..POLICE SAY YOSEPH WAS SHOTBY TAGGET SEVERAL TIMES..

AS HEAPPROACHED HIS VEHICLE KILLINGHIM...TAGGET TURNED THE GUN ONHIMSELF..

MOMENTS LATER...NOW..

WYNN..

RESORTSENHANCING EXISTING PROTOCOLS ANDEQUIPPING OFFICERS WITHBALLISTIC BODY ARMOR."THAT BULLET RESISTANT VEST IT’SJUST ANOTHER LAYER OF PROTECTIONBASED UPON THAT ASSIGNMENT.

"ADAM COUGHRAN IS A RETIREDPOLICE OFFICER AND HAS SPENTYEARS AS A SECURITY EXPERT ANDCONSULTANT FOR HOTELS..HE SAYS THE SHOOTING..

ISA REMINDER OF THE DANGERSSECURITY PERSONNEL FACE ON ADAILY BASIS.COUGHRAN BELIEVES THEDECISION BY WYNN MAY SPREAD TOOTHER CASINO-- HOTELS."I COULD SEE THIS VERY EASILYPICKING UP MOMENTUM AND STEAM ATOTHER PROPERTIES WHETHER IT’S ANEXTERIOR VEST OR A MORE SUBDUEDINTERIOR VEST.

""IT’S TRAGIC AND I’M GLAD TO SEETHAT THEY’RE GOING TO BEPROACTIVE AND KIND OF IT’SREACTIVE BUT I WISH THEYCOULD’VE DONE IT SOONER.

"BACK AT THE GYM..

YOSEPH’SFRIENDS..

ARE PREPARING TO SAYGOODBYE TO A MAN..

THEYADMIRED..AND LOOKED UP TO...A LIFE TAKEN..

BUT NOTFORGOTTEN.18:03:53"I LOVE YOU I MISS YOU GODSPEED."WE’VE LEARNED THERE IS AMEMORIAL FOR YOSEPH SET FORTOMORROW..HIS FRIENDS HAVE SET UP AGO FUND ME ACCOUNT..IT HAS RAISED MORE THAN 80THOUSAND DOLLARS..WE HAVE DETAILS ON OURWEBSITE K-T-N-V DOT COM.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS