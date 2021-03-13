A Matter Of Causality Movie (2021) - Brian James Twiddy, Isabel Nesti, Juliette Boor

A Matter Of Causality Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Professor Addington brings a small group of his post-grad clinical psychology students on board to help him pursue the case of a teenage girl, Lai, with unusual mental abilities.

It soon becomes clear that Lai is manipulating the situation in ways they are not able to control.

When Lai's connection with student Madison builds amid several unexplained deaths, the question of who is responsible becomes paramount.

Genre: Thriller Directed by: Annarie Boor Starring: Brian James Twiddy, Isabel Nesti, Juliette Boor