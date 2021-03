A signal of hope from President Joe Biden, wants all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

The White House is working on a national website and an 800 number to help more Americans find a vaccination.

Their target goal is for loved ones to be able to see each other in small groups this 4th of July.

The administration is also promoting the new deal reached on their stimulus plan with $1,400 checks going out soon to millions of Americans.

ABC's Zohreen Shah has the story.