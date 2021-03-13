Friday Night Blitz: Spring Week 2 - Part 2

Takeaways from week 2 of spring high school football and the winner of Week 1's play of the week.

Newswatch 12."

Night blitz on to the friday "welcome back steam ahead.

"welcome back to the friday night blitz on newswatch 12."

Welcome back into the friday night blitz.

Last week we saw all of these teams for the very first time, turnovers were a problem.

Cameron no rain today, and now teams can't really use that as an excuse.

The rain stopped but the fumbles didn't.

At least at the start of the night.

But tonight, even other discipline issues were at hand as these teams get used to being on the field again.

This is the opening kick off for grants pass.

Ball gets fumbled and crater gets the ball and the momentum.

Then, crater loses the handle on the snap on the very next play.

Crater also had two drives when i was there where it could have scored touchdowns, but offensive penalties drove the comets back by 10-15 yards.

This is always the one of the coolest parts of the show because we get to pick out some of our favorite plays, and let you decide which one was the best.

Josh, let's announce a play of the week.

With covid, the blitz is formatted a little different this year.

But we couldn't get rid of this part.

We put four plays on twitter last week and let you vote for them.

This week's winner is bryce dyer!

This one is north medford's win over grants pass.

Dyer gets the hands drill pick here and then he decides to house it.

Dyer would go on to have the game deciding touchdown in the final seconds of the game