Football is back for the first time in 18 months, Hamilton City hosts Biggs High

It was the first game in more than a year, players were ready, coaches were ready and so were the parents who were the only fans allowed.

Tonight -- the first high school football game in 18 months was played between the hamilton city braves and biggs high wolverines..

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso was there and met with the players and explains how tonight's game was possible.

Its all because both butte and glenn counties are below the state threshold of 14 cases per 100,000.

And alan -- players out here were ecstatic to be back on the field.*pads hittin**grunt**whistle* "i've been looking forward to my high school season since i was a little kid, it kind of sucks not being to get a full season in but, i'm happy with what we can get.

It's a sport these players havent suited up for in more than a year "they just want to do whatever they have to do to get out here, and our players have been looking forward to the oppurtunity so i'm happy for 'em."

"it finally feels real, finally feels like these kids are gonna get what they've been hoping for.

It's been abotu 18 months, so yeah, i don't know if it's hit us yet."

"them postponing the season kind of dangling the meat in front of us, and us not knowing but, finally getting a confirmed schedule and i'm pumped," for the biggest fans -- it is a necessity to have their kids back on the field.

"if it's important to him it's important to me, it's pretty emotional.

Great oppurtunities ahead."

"guys like me, trying to get a football scholarship to college.

I'm a junior so these years are important to me."

Following state guidelines --*onl* family members were allowed in the stands and even though this season is like no other to play not even the lights going out mid-game stopped them fortunately they did get the lights back on and both the j-v and varsity games went on braves - 53 wolverines - 6 varsity - wolverines - 44 braves - 8 hamilton city is scheduled to play again march 26 th against durham high school