YASHWANT SINHA JOINS TMC and more news | Oneindia News

At the first summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral grouping, a Quad vaccine initiative was announced Friday for supply of vaccines to the Indo Pacific; Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress; Top Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal of the "group of 23", have not been named in the party's list of star campaigners.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

