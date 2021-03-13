Sarah Everard vigil cancelled and virtual gathering expected instead

A vigil for Sarah Everard in south London has been cancelled and organisers said details of a “virtual gathering” will be announced instead.Reclaim These Streets had been planning to host a demonstration on Clapham Common in south London on Saturday, near to where the 33-year-old, whose body was formally identified on Friday, went missing.But organisers said that despite their attempts to work with police to ensure the vigil could proceed safely, they now felt it could not go ahead.
Daily politics briefing: March 13
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 13 as a vigil for Sarah Everard in south London has been cancelled and..