Suspected felon barricades himself inside a church 11

Stand off ends with a wanted felon calling police to come help him during the s.w.a.t.

Stand off.

Suspect got trapped inside a boiler room.

All started with chase in woods cross and ended near 852 west 1500 north.

Britney johnson has the details.

>> this entire area was blocked off well into the morning after police say shane owen barricaded himself inside of this church.

Then, when he called police, and asked them for their help, because he got stuck inside the basement, police say it was a call they were more than happy to take.

>> that's hilarious you know it always happens in sweet town for in reason this really nice area right here.

For him to fallen in the coal pit or whatever it was and get trapped he had to call 911.

That's hilarious dan stephen and his son live in this area near 852 west and 1500 north watching the entire incident calling police.

>> i said what's going on in area something going on in area.

He's right about 10 or 10:30 last night detectives with unified police received word that 46-year-ld shane owen wand on several felony warrants was in woods cross area.

This a guy that we definitely needed to get into custody.

Lieutenant brian with unified police department says they issue ad traffic stop but owen took off leading them on chase through salt lake valley coming to stop here in salt lake city after police spiked his tires.

He then ran into this church.

I went down to the area they told me to get back.

So obviously it was someone we looking for.

After several hours negotiations between owen and s.w.a.t.

Team came to an end just before 5 o'clock this morning when he called police and asked him for help.

Somehow getting stuck in the boiler room inside a pit.

Us being very happy to help him at that point.

Wanted to be very cautious that we weren't walking into an ambush or a trap situation.

He woke up to news of owen being taken into custody.

You told him lot excitementing going on in sweet ton