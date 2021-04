Call Time The Finale Movie

Call Time The Finale Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a crew is hired to shoot a horror film, it's lights, camera, action...and murder.

A creepy old house, a reclusive grandmother, and a one-eyed groundskeeper puts everyone on edge but when people begin to disappear, the real nightmare begins.

They learn they are not the first to team to be hired and they now find themselves in the spotlight, where the finale is their own demise.

Genre: Horror Director: Derrick Hammond