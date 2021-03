Mamata Banerjee offered herself as hostage during Kandahar hijack: Yashwant Sinha

Calling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a "fighter," former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha after joining the TMC on March 13 claimed that the former offered herself as a hostage in exchange for passengers of the hijacked plane in 'Kandahar incident' in 1999.

The former BJP stalwart joined the TMC ahead of West Bengal assembly elections.