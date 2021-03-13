Skip to main content
Funny moment cute dog refuses to let owner exercise

This is the adorable moment a golden retriever attempted to roll over a woman’s head while she was exercising in Lamphun, Thailand, on November 2.

The active pooch jumped all over and continued to rub its body on the ground, refusing to let the woman workout.

Pet owner and school teacher, Orawaan Temeesak, 48, said: ‘My dogs get super excited when I start exercising.

They do all they can to distract me from being in shape.’

