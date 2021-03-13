Rescuers in northern India haul bull from bottom of deep well

Residents of a village in northern India on Friday (March 12) rescued a bull that fell into a deep well.

Locals discovered the stricken animal at the bottom of the water source in Dausa Dhanand village in the state of Rajasthan on Friday morning.

One brave villager descended the sheer sides of the well and tied ropes around the bull.

They then used a crane to haul the uninjured animal to safety.

Locals say that the well has no fence around it and they've several times asked local authorities to put in place safety measures.