Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Tornado touches down in Lubbock County in Texas

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown near Shallowater in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (March 12).

Some videos posted on social media shows a tornado-like funnel cloud moved into Lubbock County, Texas.

Tornado Warnings for Lubbock and South Plains Texas are still effective.

