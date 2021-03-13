The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown near Shallowater in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (March 12).
Tornado touches down in Lubbock County in Texas
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:39s 0 shares 1 views
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown near Shallowater in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (March 12).
Some videos posted on social media shows a tornado-like funnel cloud moved into Lubbock County, Texas.
Tornado Warnings for Lubbock and South Plains Texas are still effective.