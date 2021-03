J-K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha chairs preparatory meeting for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board in Jammu on March 13.

During the meeting, LG sought all necessary reports including medical facilities, weather conditions, accommodation, routes and more.

The Amarnath Yatra will start from June 28.