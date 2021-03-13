Police officer remanded in custody over death of Sarah Everard

The serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of murdering Sarah Everard has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance.Police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing the 33-year-old marketing executive, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3.
Police officer accused of murdering Sarah Everard makes first court appearance
Wayne Couzens is charged with kidnapping and murdering the 33-year-old and has been remanded in custody