Peace Piece The Immersive Poems Of Mandy Kahn

Peace Piece The Immersive Poems Of Mandy Kahn Documentary movie trailer Plot synopsis: An experiential introduction to Shakespeare award-winning poet Mandy Kahn and the process behind her immersive, performative, peace-building poems. Filmmaker Courtney Sell carefully documents both the personal and interactive aspects of Kahn's work, which speaks for itself, culminating in a public performance at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Themes include meditation, nature, and unity.

A perfect blend of new age gratitude and intentions, playfulness, and poetry.

Actor: Mandy Kahn Director: Courtney Sell