Space Into the Great Beyond Documentary movie

We have all dreamed of going where no man has gone before but that time is here and now.

We are on the very edge of a new era in humanity.

Within our lifetime, mankind will not only be journeying to other planets, we will be inhabiting them.

Our ultra-high technology robots are even now walking upon the surface of Mars, sending back information and preparing the ground for our arrival.

This is not science fiction, we are living the future now.