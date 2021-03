Breaking Spirits Movie

Breaking Spirits Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a Chinese exchange student falls victim to a group of popular bullies at school, she befriends a mysterious girl who helps her exact revenge on her enemies as officials try to solve the mysterious deaths of the most popular girls in class.

Director: Shaun Donnelly Writer: Shaun Donnelly Stars: Ludan Cui, Skylar Radzion, Nakita Kohan