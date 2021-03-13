Skip to main content
Friday, March 19, 2021

Hooked On Science - Milk Rainbow

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might see a rainbow after a storm, but have you ever found one in your milk?

Our “Science Guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows us how to use a few ingredients, from around the house, to create a rainbow in your cereal bowl.

Check out my whole milk, I have drops of food coloring in it.

Whole milk contains water, proteins, and fats.

Surface tension causes the milk’s surface to act as an elastic sheet.

This dish soap, on the end of my q-tip, here, will react with the fat, in the milk, reduce the surface tension, and watch what it creates.

Oh!

A milk rainbow!

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.

