Hawthorne Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Teenager Early Sunday Morning

Two people were shot in the early morning hours on Cerise Avenue in the City of Hawthorne.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and one was pronounced dead.

LA County Sheriff's homicide investigators are assisting Hawthorne Police with the investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact 'Crime Stoppers' at (800)222-TIPS.

Joy Benedict reports.