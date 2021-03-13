1 YEAR BREONNA TAYLOR - UK REFLECTS

Marks one year since breonna taylor was killed by police in louisville...and uk...where taylor graduated...is reflecting on what changes the social justice movement has caused...and what still needs to be done.

Uk released input from several professors.

They described how topics...such as...systemic racism are becoming more widely discussed.

However...professor s said while the changes are a good step...more needs to done...not just at uk...but in the state.

Economics professor michael clark says lasting change depends on several things.

"it's important for us to understand what are those root causes for those gaps?

And then start thinking about being satisfied with this contining.

And then start thinking as we understand what these different causal factors are, how do we develop policy that will effectively address those issues."

