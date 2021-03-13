School Choice GDK 031221

In Kentucky, Republican lawmakers have advanced legislation to make it easier for students to cross district lines and let them tap into funding for school expenses.

The measure was passed by the house on thursday... just hours after the bill cleared a committee..

The bill would allow for creation of education opportunity accounts, backed by donations..

Access to funding would be limited to students from low- and middle-income families..

School districts would also have to create policies allowing students to attend schools -- there if they live in other districts..

