Spring cleaning for your medicine cabinet

With spring time just around the corner... a lot of us are getting ready for our spring cleaning.

And that doesn't just involve deep cleaning your home or getting rid of items you don't use anymore.

I think most of us are guilty of having a stash of medicine and old prescriptions in our home.

Here's your friendly reminder to go through it.

We've been in this pandemic for a year now.

That means you've either stocked up on medicine and have way too much on your hands or the exact opposite and won't go out to refill your prescriptions.

Either way... use this time as motivation for an overall inventory check.

If something is expired... dispose of it properly in a drop off box.

Some good items to keep in your medicine cabinet are cough drops, tylenol and ibuprofen and a first aid kit.

Doctor casey clements with mayo clinic explains because having a high fever is one of the main symptoms of covid?

"*19... having a thermometer on hand is "it is very common that people come to the emergency department and say they have a fever and they don't have a thermometer and haven't had a way to measure that.

It is helpful as a way to take care of yourself to know if you do have elevated temperature."

He says having a plan in place in case you and your family gets covid?

"*19 is best.

Make sure you have enough food in the pantry and you can take care of yourself with the medicine you have.

