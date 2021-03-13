031221 teacher of the week

C1 3 now here's a look at your frankfort toyota traffic report... new circle and nicholasville it may have taken a little trial and error to get there but amanda sizemore is the head pre school teacher at the childhood development center at uk and she loves every second of it.

She says the kids are like little sponges and she loves seeing the way they expand and grow.

She says she feels a responsibilty to help the little ones grow not just into good learners, but good people as well.

If you know a teacher like ms sizemore who is impacting the lives c1 3 of others, nominate them on our website to be our abc 36 parent teacher store teacher of the week.... cody adams