Mug Club: Family Fun Day at Woods Valley Ski Area

The 29th annual family fun day and chicken barbeque hosted by woods valley's all- volunteer ski patrol will begin tomorrow starting at 9am at woods valley ski area in westernville.

The day features exciting activities both on and off the slopes, including family favorites like a cardboard sled derby.

That starts at 11am in the tubing area.

Sleds are built out of cardboard for speed, showcasing some very unique, fun and creative entries.

A craft beer tasting will be held between 2pm and 6pm on the newly expanded outdoor patio.

Purchase a punch card, with a valid i-d, and sample five different beers from area distributors.

The event's popular chicken barbeque begins at noon, and tickets will be on sale beginning at 9am.

Tickets ($1 each) for the 50/50 raffle will be on sale until the 5pm drawing.

The woods valley volunteer ski patrol hosts this major fundraiser each year to raise money to replenish first aid supplies and equipment.

