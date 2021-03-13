Morning Brew: Fire Lieutenants, Franklin Co. Humane Donation 3/12/2021

Humane Society gets a $25 K donation towards construction on a new building after being flooded out 6 times.

After an interruption to their training due to COVID, Lexington Fire Lieutenants finally graduate Officer Academy...a year later!

C1 3 l3: morning brew white lex fire lieutenants graduate officer academy lexington 14 lieutenants with the lexington fire department can breath a sigh of relief after graduating from the company officer academy thursday.

The company officer academy with the lexington fire department started in 2013 training the newest company officers with a four week program.... this graduating class is officially the longest class to take part in the academy--as they are the class of 2020.

They started their program in march of last year but had to stop after two weeks due to the pandemic.

Luckily they have since completed their training and have now graduated.

##### l3: morning brew white $25k donated to franklin co humane society frankfort many communties...are still cleaning up after the recent historic flooding..

And people are doing what they can to lend a hand.

You'll remember the franklin county humane society... is just one business thats been affected.

The shelter-- has flooded at least 6 times since its open...and is in serious need of a new building.

The recent flooding... made the community aware of the problems... and now they are pitching in to hep with a new building.

The sheter says yesterday...someone donated 25-thousand dollars to its new shelter investment accont.

They are now challengeing others to match it.

Leaders say if 35 people did..they could start construction.

Right now-- the shelter says it has raised almost 632- thousand of its 1 point 6 million dollar goal.

We've put how you can donate..on our website..

Wtvq dot com.

### 631,923 of 16000 goal coming up in this half hour of good morning kentucky... a