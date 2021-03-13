Protest Law: Protection Against Officer taunting 3/21/2021

It could soon become illegal in Lexington to taunt a police officer.
The Protest bill moves to the house after Republicans vote to pass it in the Senate.
Passing a republican backed bill that would criminialize anyone who "accosts, insults, taunts, or challenges law enforcement."
protest bill moves to house kentucky it would also increase penalties for rioters.
Democrats argue it coud be used to unfairly target peaceful protestors.
The measure now moves to the house.
