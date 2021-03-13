Lex Live Now Open GMK 031221

Project leaders cut the ribbon Thursday for the entertainment center across from Rupp Arena on High St.

Years in the making is finally open.

White lexlive now open to the public lexington lexlive on south broadway, right across from rupp arena...will employ more than 200 people.

There's a large format experience, that includes an 80 foot wide screen, the largest in kentucky.

There's also a bowling alley with 13 lanes, a game room, a sports bar, and tv's all over with live entertainment.

Box office host eric robinson... was furloughed from his previous job... but he's excited for new opportunity.

White eric robinson box office host, lexlive "i'm here greeting guests as they come in.

Helping them with their movie choices, directing people to the concessions, the ushers, any of our other amenities.

Things like our bowling, our bar, our restaurant, and just providing a very hands on experience for our guests."

White lexlive now open to the public lexington once covid-19 restrictions are lifted... the venue can host private parties, group events and corporate retreats