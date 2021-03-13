Unemployment Centers GMK 031221

5pm COVID 1 Year Later 03.11.2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY
TODAY MARKS ONE-YEAR SINCE THE CORONAVIRUS WAS DECLARED A WORLD-WIDE PANDEMIC.
#### more uneployemnt offices in kentucky will be opening next month.
According to governor andy beshear..
The state career center will open eleven regional offices on april 15..
In cities like morehead, hazard, prestonsburg, and somerset.
A site is in the planning stages for lexington.
Appointments will
