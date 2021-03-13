Work to repair area levees damaged by '19 floods nears completion

To restore levees that failed two-years ago during historic flooding in northwest missouri is now almost complete... we got an exclusive look today at the progress being made on those levees, and what the army corps of engineers has done to re-fortify them... kq2's ron johnson has more from atchison county, missouri: <<just outside rock port in atchison county, nats the army corps of engineers have been hard at work repairing and refortifying levee systems severely damages by historic flooding 2 yrs ago.

They experience five or six high water events in their lifespan so just like anything with engineering they get fatigued and they get worn out.

So the corps says the levee system that's been in place for several decades failed under the massive stress of the floodwaters.

There were five breaches in the area alone.

The fix to this level of damage the corps says required more than just a repair after looking at the damage and devastation that was done to the existing levee, we found it best for the corps of engineers to go ahead and look at a potential realignment for this area we started to look at other options saying hey let's try something new, not just the same old same old.

Their solution, strengthening the whole system by fixing the old levee and adding a new one this levee, it's good to get rebuilt.

We gave it some more space.

This new levee built by the army corps of engineers over the past two years is wider now, it's also been pushed back from the missouri river as much as a mile in some places.

The corps says having both levee systems in place will do a much better job keeping the river at bay should waters rise again even if there is a flooding event we're not looking at holes we're looking at just cleaning up water afterwards.

They want nearby resident to breathe a sigh of relief now that the area is better protected from floodwaters we got this back up to a level of protection that the community is going to be able to rely on.

Ron johnson kq2 news.

The corps -- through many federal and private organizations -- purchased farmland that was destroyed by the flooding to create the new levee... the work is expected to wrap-up late this summer.