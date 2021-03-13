Mayor Norton Vaccinated

Why it's significant to her

Rochester mayor kim norton is sharing her experience with kimt news three after receiving the covid?

"*19 vaccine.

Our mayor was able to get the pfizer vaccine today at mayo clinic ?

"* kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live in rochester with why receiving the vaccine means so much to the mayor.

"* norton has been practicing what's she's been preaching over the last year ?*- she tells me she hasn't been able to see her daughter, who has an underlying health condition, in person for nearly 18 months..

"* norton's daughter was able to receive the covid vaccine just yesterday..

This comes as governor walz expands vaccinations to people in the state with underlying health conditions.

Norton says knowing her and her daughter now have been vaccinated is exciting ?

"* since it means they'll be able to get together in person soon after being fully vaccinated.

I have a new grandchild that's been born during covid so i will get to hold her after i'm vaccinated mid?

"* april and i'm very exited about that and to see all three of my grandkids.

Norton says she hopes other familes are able to sign up for the vaccine soon as well to reconnect with their families.

Live in rochester thank you jessica.

The mayor also says she's hopeful president biden's vaccination expansion timeline is possible which means the vaccine should be available to everyone by kentucky derby day?

