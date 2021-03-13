MSSU vs MWSU Baseball highlights

Spring sports complex...missouri western hosting missouri southern today..and playing in a double header..

We'll take a look at the second game of the double header...and going to the third inning..

Where the lions would have a one nothing lead...here is jordan fitzpatrick at the plate...and he crushes this ball sending it way over the center field wall...thats a solo homer and its two nothing missouri southern...and they are feeling good.====staying in the third...here is westerns response...the griffs have a runner on first...it's alex crouch up to bat...he gets a hold of this ball...thats hit hard into center...the lions not able to get a glove on it..

And the griffs are able to score off the crouch hit..but this game didnt work out in westerns favor they lose 13-1..

And taking a look at the first game between the lions and the griffons from this afternoon... the griffs losing close 8-6... and taking a look at the big