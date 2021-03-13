Owensboro Fire Dept. Undergoes Confined Space Rescue Training

Owensboro Firefighters have been going through an intense, week-long training focusing on rescuing individuals from confined spaces.

When fire personnel or people get into situations in a confined space, this teaches them the rescue techniqu?

Owensboro and henderson firefighters have been going through an intense training- focusing on confined space rescues.?we have a lot of confined spaces in all of our communities, that we never really think about.

Until someone gets in a tough situation.

And wee the folks that will get them ou?

Confined spaces can be anything like this or this any tight space?it not an easy task to do, if you have a limited hole or opening for example something small, it takes a team effort in specialized training to pull that of?

Cheif steve leonard from the owensboro fire department says often times owensboro and henderson firefighters work together in dangerous situations.?this gives us an opportunity to train together, so if we do have to call on each- other, everyone knows what going on and how to work with each othe?

One of their biggest priorities firefighters know how to stay safe and keep others safe in hazardous conditions.?how to package the patients or remove the patients safely in a timely manner?

With only 27 minutes separating the two stations training will benefit the community.

Getting them together and getting them used to each other, is working out great.

So when we do have an incident or henderson does, itl go flawlessl?

