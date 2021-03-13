opelousas family seeks justice

The family of an opelousas high school student who was allegedly shoved by a teacher because he was wearing a black lives matter sweatshirt at school has hired ronald haley junior ... a baton rouge attorney well known for representing the families of trayford pellerin and quawan charles.we spoke with haley just a moment ago who says he took the case to seek justice for the family and wants to the see the teacher fired by the school system.black lives matter is't a political statement.

Black lives matter is a human rights statement.

And for her to twist that and use that as an excuse to belittle, to batter students who are under her care is offensive, i's ridiculous and she should be held accountable.

