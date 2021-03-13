MVHS visitation resumes

Mohawk Valley Health System is resuming inpatient visitation at its hospitals on March 19.

To visitors on wednesday --- with some restrictions still in place.

The president and ceo says as more people get the covid vaccination.... and with a continued decline in cases.... mvhs feels comfortable opening back up to visitors.

Visiting hours will be 11 to one....and four to six....everyday.

Only one visitor per patient during the two hour block.

The list of visitor rules can be found at wktv.com.

