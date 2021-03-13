Officials warn of ticket scams ahead of NCAA men's basketball tournament

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Indiana is hosting the NCAA men's basketball tournament this year.

But the excitement comes with a warning.

State officials are alerting you about "ticket scams".

With high-profile events... like the tournament... scammers are taking advantage of those looking for a good deal.

As you buy tickets online... officials ask you do your research... buy from a trusted vendor... or official website... also... if a deal seems too good to be true... it likely is.

