Ruth Davidson urges Scots to vote Tory to deny SNP a majority for Indyref2

The Scottish Tories could deny the SNP a majority at Holyrood, Scottish Conservative Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson said in a speech to the Scottish Conservative conference.Ms Davidson insisted that the SNP winning an overall majority’s in May’s Scottish Parliament election was no longer the “‘nailed-on’ near-certainty” that polls had once predicted.But to stop Ms Sturgeon’s party winning that majority – and then using it to push for a second Scottish independence referendum – the Tory Holyrood leader urged all Scots opposed to breaking up the UK to back her party in the regional section of the vote, even if they had never voted Conservative before.