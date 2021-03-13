Bihar minister counters Tejashwi's allegations over illicit liquor trade

Reacting on the allegations of leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav after illicit liquor was allegedly recovered from a school run by his brother, Bihar Revenue and Land minister Ram Surat Rai asked how is he at fault?

He further said that action should be taken against his brother if he is found guilty in investigation and he should be sent to jail.

"I have no objection," he added.

He also asked Tejashwi Yadav that will he resign as his father is behind the bars.

"Should Tej Pratap Yadav resign if there are cases against Tejashwi Yadav?

Rai questioned.