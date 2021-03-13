New calls for Cuomo to resign

New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing pressure to resign.
Eleven democratic members of the New York congressional delegation are calling for him to step down amid sexual harassment and sexual misconduct claims.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is refusing to step down despite growing calls from lawmakers following accusations of sexual harassment..
At the White House, the press secretary was asked where does President Joe Biden stand on the calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo..