Duchess of Cambridge pays respects to Sarah Everard at Clapham memorial

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited a south London memorial for Sarah Everard close to where the 33-year-old went missing.Kate paid a visit to Clapham Common on Saturday afternoon to pay her respects to Ms Everard and her family.The duchess visited a bandstand in the south London park where dozens of floral tributes have been placed for Ms Everard, a marketing executive whose body was formally identified on Friday.