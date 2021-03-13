Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 13, 2021

'You do nothing to protect us!' Women call out Met Police as they arrest mourners at Sarah Everand vigil in Clapham

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:54s 0 shares 1 views
'You do nothing to protect us!' Women call out Met Police as they arrest mourners at Sarah Everand vigil in Clapham
'You do nothing to protect us!' Women call out Met Police as they arrest mourners at Sarah Everand vigil in Clapham

'You do nothing to protect us!'

Women call out Met Police as they arrest mourners at Sarah Everand vigil in Clapham

A vigil held on Clapham Common following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer started calmly but turned chaotic as police waded in and tried to close it down.

They arrested female mourners to chants of "shame on you" from the crowd.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like