'You do nothing to protect us!'
Women call out Met Police as they arrest mourners at Sarah Everand vigil in Clapham
A vigil held on Clapham Common following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer started calmly but turned chaotic as police waded in and tried to close it down.
They arrested female mourners to chants of "shame on you" from the crowd.
Metropolitan Police officers arrest a woman at the vigil for Sarah Everard at Clapham Common in south London on Saturday evening..