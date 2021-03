Hundreds gather with candles and flowers at vigil for Sarah Everard in Clapham, London

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common in south London on Saturday (March 13).

Many left flowers at the bandstand.

A minute's silence was held followed by an outbreak of applause.

As the sun began to set, some attendees lit candles.

As night fell, Metropolitan Police officers moved in to make arrests, drawing condemnation from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, among many others.