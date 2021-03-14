United Methodist Church Hosts St. Patrick's Day Drive Thru in Clinton

The United Methodist Church in Clinton hosted a drive-thru Irish dinner, selling traditional dishes such as beef stew, soda bread, and shamrock cookies.

Patrick's day is being celebrated in untraditional ways, one local church is finding a way to keep the celebration going, and give out some food along the way.

Organizers say that despite the difficult times, the most important thing the church can do is still be there for the community.

"it's very important.

If we're not here they think we're closed.

They think we're out of business, and we're not.

We're still doing god's work, not just in this building but outside and in our community."

