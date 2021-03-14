Lex church flooding 3.13.21

ANOTHER LEXINGTON CHURCH IS ASKING FOR DONATIONS FOR FAMILIES STILL CLEANING UP FROM FLOODING EARLIER THIS MONTH.

Lexington church is asking for donations for families still cleaning up from flooding earlier this month.

Volunteers at heritage baptist church already have packed up dozens of boxes of donated goods.

But there's still more need for non- perishable food and cleaning supplies...especially disposable gloves.

Volunteer missy tharpe says it's a time kentuckians need to lean on each other.

Missy: "it's important that our church family get involved with the community not just here in lexington but our community at large in kentucky.

We're just thrilled to be able to help in anyway possible" if you want to help..you can drop off donations at the church on north ashland in downtown lexington until tuesday.

Wednesday the church will drive the donations to