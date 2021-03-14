Butte County agricultural community received vaccinations

More than 100 people in the ag industry received vaccinations at the M&T Ranch.

Hundreds of people in butte county's ag community today got their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

"when they first announced the tier system, ag was always in the first tier and we are happy to have our turn finally.// "i was a bit scared at first but after receiving it, i feel relief&relief that it is another step closer to going back to normal."

The county set up a clinic at m&t ranch on the west side of chico -- allowing "heringer" and "camagro" to take part in the one-time clinic.

Heringer said the main goal is to keep workers safe.

Butte county is opening a fourt* optumserve testing site at the oroville unified high school district transportation office on washington avenue.

This site will open on tuesday -- the 16th and will operate one day a week.

Appointments are scheduled from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

