Redding Rancheria assists non-tribal Shasta County residents with vaccinations

The Redding Rancheria is helping Shasta County residents, including people between the age of 20-30, get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The redding rancheria is helping in the vaccine rollout this weekend in shasta county.

And while this weekend is booked -- they say they are hoping to get 1000 doses for another clinic.

Sunday's schedule already has 25 people on the waitlist.

Appointments were made for anyone older than 18 -- and spots filled up within 3 to 4 hours.

When we looked at as a tribal organizations we saw the majority of our patients that were covid positive were between 20 and 40.

And that population is going around visiting our elders, they're visiting their families so that best thing to do was to vaccinate as many people as possible the clinic runs from 8:30 a-m to 4:30 p-m.

If you signed up, you will be receiving the moderna vaccine.

