Daily use of e-cigarette can help you quit smoking

In order to quit smoking, using e-cigarettes daily may help an individual, suggest the findings of a new study published by King's College London.

The study also supports their effectiveness when compared to other methods of quitting, including nicotine replacement therapy or medication.

Although the number of people in England who smoke has continued to fall in recent years, tobacco smoking is still the leading preventable cause of premature death and disease - killing nearly 75,000 people in England in 2019.

While e-cigarettes have been around for more than a decade, evidence on their effectiveness in helping people to quit smoking is still limited.

Recent studies have produced inconsistent findings or failed to measure important factors such as frequency of use or the effect of different types of e-cigarette on attempts to quit.