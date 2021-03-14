8 p.m. snow update: Latest forecast for Saturday night

Mike Nelson and Stacey Donaldson discuss latest storm track as of 7 p.m. Saturday
7News - The Denver Channel
Denver7 Meteorologists Mike Nelson and Stacey Donaldson walked through the snowstorm thus far and how it is tracking as we head..
Denver7 Meteorologists Mike Nelson and Stacey Donaldson walked through the snowstorm thus far and how it is tracking as we head..
John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.
Today will be a very typical January day with partly cloudy skies at times. Highs won't be quite as cold with readings in the..